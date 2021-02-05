UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Leading Women's Grand Slam Winners

Tennis: Leading women's Grand Slam winners

Melbourne, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Leading women's Grand Slam title winners ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday: 24 - Margaret Court (AUS) 23 - Serena Williams (USA) 22 - Steffi Graf (GER) 19 - Helen Wills Moody (USA) 18 - Chris Evert, Martina Navratoliva (both USA)12 - Billie Jean King (USA)9 - Maureen Connolly, Monica Seles (both USA).

