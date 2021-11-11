- Home
Tennis: Linz WTA Results
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:00 AM
Linz, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsAlison Riske (USA x8) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-3, 7-5Danielle Collins (USA x3) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 7-5, 6-3
