Tennis: Linz WTA Results
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:30 AM
Linz, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsAlison Riske (USA x8) bt Danielle Collins (USA x3) 7-5 - retiredJaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Simona Halep (ROM x2) - walkover
