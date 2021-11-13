- Home
Tennis: Linz WTA Results
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:00 AM
Linz, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Linz on Friday (x denotes seeding): FinalAlison Riske (USA x8) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
