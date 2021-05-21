UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Lyon ATP Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Lyon on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x1) 6-3, 6-2 Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x6) 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 7-5 Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x3) 6-3, 7-5Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x5) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-1, 6-4

