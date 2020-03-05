UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Lyon WTA Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Tennis: Lyon WTA results - 1st update

Lyon, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Lyon on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player): 1st rd Sofia Kenin (USA x1) bt Vitalia Diatchenko (RUS) 6-4, 6-3 2nd rd Caroline Garcia (FRA x3) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 7-5, 6-2Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL x5) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Alize Cornet (FRA x4) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Your Thoughts and Comments

