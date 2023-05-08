- Home
Tennis: Madrid ATP/WTA Results
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Madrid, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :result in the Madrid ATP/WTA 1000 tournament on Sunday: MenFinalCarlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
