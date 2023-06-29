Tennis: Mallorca Open ATP results - 1st update

Open Menu

Tennis: Mallorca Open ATP Results

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Mallorca grass-court tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-2Christopher Eubanks (USA) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-2, 6-4

