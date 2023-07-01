Tennis: Mallorca Open ATP results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :result from the ATP Mallorca grass-court tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finalsAdrian Mannarino (FRA x4) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Christopher Eubanks (USA) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9)