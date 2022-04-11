- Home
Tennis: Marrakech ATP Results
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM
Marrakesh, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Marrakech ATP results on Sunday (x denotes seeded player): FinalDavid Goffin (BEL) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
