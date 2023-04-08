Tennis: Marrakech ATP Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 09:10 AM
Marrakech, Morocco, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :results on Friday at the Marrakech ATP tournament (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x1) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3)Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x4) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2Daniel Evans (GBR x2) bt Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-3, 7-5