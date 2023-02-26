UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Marseille ATP Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Marseille Open ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finalsHubert Hurkacz (POL x1) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-4, 6-4

