Tennis: Mexico Open Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Tennis: Mexico Open result

Acapulco, Mexico, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :result from Mexico Open final in Acapulco on Saturday (x denotes seed): FinalAlex de Minaur (AUS x8) bt Tommy Paul (USA x7) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

More Stories From Miscellaneous

