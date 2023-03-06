Tennis: Mexico Open result

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 12:01 AM
Acapulco, Mexico, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :result from Mexico Open final in Acapulco on Saturday (x denotes seed): FinalAlex de Minaur (AUS x8) bt Tommy Paul (USA x7) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
