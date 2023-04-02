- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Miami Open ATP/WTA Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 11:00 AM
Miami, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :results on Saturday at the ATP/WTA Miami Open (x-denotes seeded player): WomenFinalPetra Kvitova (CZE x15) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x10) 7-6 (16/14), 6-2
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Ahmed Omar Hashem named 'Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Texas Open scores8 minutes ago
-
Veteran Kvitova defeats Rybakina for 30th WTA title8 minutes ago
-
Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina8 minutes ago
-
Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group18 minutes ago
-
Kane Williamson out of IPL with knee injury: Gujarat Titans18 minutes ago
-
Joshua regrets failure to knock out Franklin after points win28 minutes ago
-
Squeezed by high costs, US tenants grapple with eviction38 minutes ago
-
Right-wing video site Rumble grows, as does its misinformation38 minutes ago
-
Allez? Russia's Olympic fencing hopefuls left in limbo48 minutes ago
-
Stretched 13th hole boosts Masters to record length48 minutes ago
-
Finns vote as far right aims to unseat PM Sanna Marin1 hour ago
-
PGA stars and LIV rebels set for Masters showdown1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.