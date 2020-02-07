Tennis: Montpellier ATP results

Montpellier, France, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Norbert Gombos (SVK) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7-5, 6-4 Filip Krajinovic (SRB x7) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-1, 6-1 Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x5) 7-6 (7/2), 7-5David Goffin (BEL x2) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3, 7-6 (11/9)