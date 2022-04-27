UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Munich ATP Results

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Munich on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 1st rd Maxime Cressy (USA) bt Dan Evans (GBR x6) 6-4, 6-4 Oscar Otte (GER) bt Marko Topo (SRB) 6-1, 6-2Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5Ilya Ivashka bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

