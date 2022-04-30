Tennis: Munich ATP results

(@FahadShabbir)

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Munich on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Quarter finals Oscar Otte (GER) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-1, 7-6 (7/1)Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x4) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x8) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x2) 7-5, 6-1