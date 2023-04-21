UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Munich ATP Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Tennis: Munich ATP results

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :results in the Munich ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI x8) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Quarter-finals Holger Rune (DEN x1) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 6-2, 6-4 Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x4) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3Taylor Fritz (USA x2) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Munich Ita Van Belarus Christian From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

14 minutes ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

14 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

44 minutes ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

2 hours ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

2 hours ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.