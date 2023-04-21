Tennis: Munich ATP results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :results in the Munich ATP tournament on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI x8) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Quarter-finals Holger Rune (DEN x1) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 6-2, 6-4 Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x4) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3Taylor Fritz (USA x2) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-4