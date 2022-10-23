- Home
Tennis: Napoli ATP Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 11:40 PM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :result from the ATP tournament in Naples on Saturday (x denotes seeding): FinalLorenzo Musetti (ITA x4) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
