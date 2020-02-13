Tennis: New York ATP results - collated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :results from ATP Tour New York Open on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Men's singles 2nd rd Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-3, 6-3 Andreas Seppi (ITA) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x2) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 6-4Ugo Humbert (FRA x4) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1, 6-0