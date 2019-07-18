Tennis: Newport ATP results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Newport, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :results on Wednesday in the ATP tournament at Newport, Rhode Island (x denotes seeding): 2nd round Matthew Ebden (AUS) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-3 Mischa Zverev (GER) bt Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 6-4, 6-4 Marcel Granollers (ESP) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x3) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) bt Viktor Troicki (SRB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x2) 6-4, 6-1