Tennis: Nottingham WTA Results
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM
Nottingham, United Kingdom, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Nottingham on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Maria Sakkari (GRE x1) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-2, 6-3 Rebecca Marino (CAN) bt Eden Silva (GBR) 6-4, 6-4 Zhang Shuai (CHN x4) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3Camila Giorgi (ITA x3) bt Sonay Kartal (GBR) 6-4, 6-3Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR x2) 4-3 -- retired