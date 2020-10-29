Tennis: Nur-Sultan ATP Results
NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x6) 6-3, 6-2 2nd rd Tommy Paul (USA x7) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4, 6-0 John Millman (AUS x4) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3, 6-4Egor Gerasimov (BLR) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x2) 7-5, 6-3