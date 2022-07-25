- Home
Tennis: Palermo WTA Result
Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM
Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Palermo WTA result on Sunday (x denotes seeded player): FinalIrina-Camelia Begu (ROM x6) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-2, 6-2
