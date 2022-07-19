UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Palermo WTA Results

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Palermo WTA results on Monday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Shuai Zhang (CHN x3) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (9/7) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 6-1 Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) bt Ylena In-Albon (SUI) 6-2, 6-4 Sara Sorribes (ESP x4) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2Irina Begu (ROM x6) bt Marina Bassols (ESP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3Oceane Dodin (FRA) bt Matilde Paoletti (ITA) 6-4, 7-5

