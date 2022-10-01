- Home
Tennis: Parma WTA Results
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM
Parma, Italy, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Parma on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsMaria Sakkari (GRE x1) bt Danka Kovinic (MNE) 7-5, 6-2Mayar Sherif (EGY) Ana Bogdan (ROM x6) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
