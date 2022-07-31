- Home
Tennis: Prague WTA Result
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM
Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :result from the WTA tournament in Prague on Sunday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): FinalMarie Bouzkova (CZE x8) bt Anastasia Potapova (x7) 6-0, 6-3
