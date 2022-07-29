UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Prague WTA Results

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Tennis: Prague WTA results

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) bt Lucie Havlickova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3Anastasia Potapova (x7) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8)Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Related Topics

Russia Prague Belarus From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's ambassador meets with US Congressmen

Pakistan's ambassador meets with US Congressmen

20 minutes ago
 Aviation Minister directs PIA to make marked produ ..

Aviation Minister directs PIA to make marked product improvements

21 minutes ago
 Hong Kong boy band ends show after falling screen ..

Hong Kong boy band ends show after falling screen hits dancers

21 minutes ago
 Wiebes shows 'raw power' in women's Tour de France ..

Wiebes shows 'raw power' in women's Tour de France fifth stage win

21 minutes ago
 DC kicks off monsoon tree plantation in Peshawar

DC kicks off monsoon tree plantation in Peshawar

25 minutes ago
 Federal govt to provide full assistance to provinc ..

Federal govt to provide full assistance to provinces for dealing with floods

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.