Tennis: Prague WTA results

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) bt Lucie Havlickova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3Anastasia Potapova (x7) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8)Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3