Tennis: Qatar Open ATP Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM
Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Qatar Open results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): FinalDaniil Medvedev (x3) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 6-4, 6-4
