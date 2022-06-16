London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament at Queen's Club, London on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Tommy Paul (USA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x6) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 2nd rd Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) Marin Cilic (CRO x7) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3