Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Tennis: Rafael Nadal factfile

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Factfile on Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won his 14th French Open title on Sunday: Name: Rafael Nadal Nationality: Spanish Age: 36 Height: 1.

85 m (6 ft 1 in) World ranking: 5 Career titles: 92 Grand Slam titles: 22 Australian Open: 2009, 2022 French Open: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 Wimbledon: 2008, 2010 US Open: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 ATP Masters titles: 36 Coaches: Carlos Moya, Francisco Roig, Marc Lopez Path to 2022 French Open title (x denotes seeding): 1st rd: bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 2nd rd: bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 3rd rd: bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x26) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 4th rd: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x9) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Quarter-finals: bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)Semi-finals: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x3) 7-6 (10/8) 6-6 -- retiredFinal: bt Casper Ruud (NOR x8) 6-3, 6-3, 6-0

