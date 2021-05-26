UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Recent Roland Garros Women's Champions

Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Recent French Open women's champions ahead of the 2021 tournament which gets underway at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday: 2020 - Iga Swiatek (POL) 2019 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2018 - Simona Halep (ROM) 2017 - Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2016 - Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2015 - Serena Williams (USA) 2014 - Maria Sharapova (RUS) 2013 - Serena Williams (USA)2012 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)2011 - Li Na (CHN)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

