Tennis: Recent Wimbledon Men's Champions
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Recent Wimbledon men's singles champions ahead of the 2021 tournament which starts at the All England Club on Monday: 2020: Tournament cancelled 2019: Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2018: Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2017: Roger Federer (SUI) 2016: Andy Murray (GBR) 2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2014: Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2013: Andy Murray (GBR)2012: Roger Federer (SUI)2011: Novak Djokovic (SRB)