Tennis: Recent Wimbledon Women's Champions
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Recent Wimbledon women's singles champions ahead of the 2021 tournament which starts at the All England Club on Monday: 2020: Tournament cancelled 2019: Simona Halep (ROM) 2018: Angelique Kerber (GER) 2017: Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2016: Serena Williams (USA) 2015: Serena Williams (USA) 2014: Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2013: Marion Bartoli (FRA)2012: Serena Williams (USA)2011: Petra Kvitova (CZE)