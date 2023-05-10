UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Rome WTA Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Tennis: Rome WTA results

Rome, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :results from the Rome WTA 1000 tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3 Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-1, 6-1 Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2 Lisa Pigato (ITA) bt Diletta Cherubini (ITA) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 Caty McNally (USA) bt Dalila Spiteri (ITA) 6-0, 6-1 Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Wang Xiyu (CHN) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Anna Blinkova bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5 afp

Related Topics

USA Russia Sofia Xinyu Rome Ita Belarus From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th May 2023

13 minutes ago
 UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

9 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

9 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.