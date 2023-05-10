Tennis: Rome WTA results

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :results from the Rome WTA 1000 tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3 Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-1, 6-1 Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2 Lisa Pigato (ITA) bt Diletta Cherubini (ITA) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 Caty McNally (USA) bt Dalila Spiteri (ITA) 6-0, 6-1 Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Wang Xiyu (CHN) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Anna Blinkova bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5 afp