Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results - collated

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Rotterdam on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Filip Krajinovic (SRB) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-5, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA x3) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-1Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt David Goffin (BEL x4) 7-6 (9/7), 7-5Aljaz Bedene (SLO) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 7-5, 6-4