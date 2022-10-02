- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Sofia ATP Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Sofia, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Sofia Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsHolger Rune (DEN x5) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) 5-7, 6-4, 5-2 - retiredMarc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x4) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5
Recent Stories
Twin cities weather turned pleasant after rain
Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Independence From UK - Reports
Imran misuses cypher to mislead nation: Rana Ihsan Afzal
UN chief highlights 'resilience' of older persons on international day
Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrating as month of Piagham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen: Ashrafi
Rescue efforts continue as Florida takes stock of Hurricane Ian devastation
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Rescue efforts continue as Florida takes stock of Hurricane Ian devastation6 minutes ago
-
UN chief highlights 'resilience' of older persons on international day6 minutes ago
-
UN raises Kabul classroom bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'6 minutes ago
-
Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update7 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results7 minutes ago
-
'Back to his best' Raka hat-trick helps Clermont past Lyon7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Smalling heads Roma to win at struggling Inter Milan7 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.