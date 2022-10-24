- Home
Tennis: Stockholm ATP Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :result from the ATP tournament in Stockholm on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalHolger Rune (DEN x7) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x1) 6-4, 6-4
