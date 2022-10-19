Tennis: Stockholm ATP results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stockholm on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3, 6-2 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x6) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5)Alex De Minaur (AUS x5) bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-3, 6-1Antoine Bellier (SUI) bt Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2