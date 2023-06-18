- Home
Tennis: Stuttgart ATP Result
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM
Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :result from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalFrances Tiafoe (USA x3) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/8)
