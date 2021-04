Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - 3rd update

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) : results from the WTA clay-court tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-3 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x5) bt Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-4, 6-2Simona Halep (ROU x2) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-1, 6-3Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

