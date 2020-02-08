UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis Superstars Federer, Nadal Play To Huge Crowd In Cape Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:00 AM

Tennis superstars Federer, Nadal play to huge crowd in Cape Town

Cape Town, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Long term rivals and old friends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battled it out for charity in South Africa on Friday in matches designed to draw the biggest ever tennis crowd.

The evening at the Cape Town Stadium was expected to draw 50 000 people.

The match is the sixth edition of the event organised by the Roger Federer Foundation and is the first to take place in Africa.

The record for the biggest attended tennis match was set last year in November in Mexico City when Federer beat German Alexander Zverev in a bullring in front of 42 517 fans.

"There's so much anticipation that goes into it that the match itself almost gets forgotten," said Federer.

Federer has said he hoped to raise at least $1 million for the foundation, which promotes education for children in Southern Africa and Switzerland.

Federer also paired up with American philanthropist Bill Gates and played a doubles match against Nadal and US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Federer said his mother, Lyenette Federer, who is South African, is "very, very happy right now.

" "The time spent here as a kid was amazing," Federer said. "You would go on the road and you never come back for some reason because you've gotta chase that little tennis ball and you've gotta chase your dreams." Tens of thousands of fans showed up early and were ecstatic when Nadal and Federer hit practice balls into the stands.

One fan said she brought a wedding ring for Federer to propose to her. "I want to marry Roger," she shouted.

Nadal, a 19-time grand slam champion, said his aim was to have fun.

"I think its gonna be a great match and I just want everybody to have the best time." Earlier in the afternoon Federer and Nadal played tennis with children from townships in Hout Bay.

The children are part of an afterschool activity program with Zip Zap Circus which develops gross and fine motor skills.

While in South Africa Federer also met up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

"His story is so powerful. He has an incredible opportunity to make change," said Federer.

Related Topics

Africa Tennis Education German Fine Marriage Road Bill Gates Mexico City Springbok Cape Town South Africa Switzerland Roger Federer Rafael Nadal November Event From Best Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

44 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.