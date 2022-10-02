- Home
Tennis: Tallinn WTA Result
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 08:00 PM
Tallinn, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :result from the WTA tournament in Tallinn on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalBarbora Krejcikova (CZE x7) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) 6-2, 6-3
