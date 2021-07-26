Tennis: Umag ATP Results
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:00 AM
Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Umag ATP results on Sunday (x denotes seeded player): FinalCarlos Alcaraz (ESP x7) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA x4) 6-2, 6-2
