Tennis: Umag ATP Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: Umag ATP results - collated

Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Umag on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsCarlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Franco Agamenone (ITA) 6-1, 6-3

More Stories From Miscellaneous

