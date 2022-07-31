- Home
Tennis: Umag ATP Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Umag on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsCarlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Franco Agamenone (ITA) 6-1, 6-3
