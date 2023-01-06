- Home
Tennis: United Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM
Sydney, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the inaugural ATP-WTA mixed teams United Cup on Friday. Best of five ties: Semi-finals United States 2 Poland 0Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-2, 6-2Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Kacper Zuk (POL) 6-3, 6-3
