Tennis: United Cup results

Sydney, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the inaugural ATP-WTA mixed teams United Cup on Saturday. Best of five ties: Semi-finals United States 4 Poland 0 Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) Madison Keys (USA) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 6-2 Played Friday Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-2, 6-2 Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Kacper Zuk (POL) 6-3, 6-3 Italy 2 Greece 0 Played FridayMartina Trevisan (ITA) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Stefanos Sakellaridis (GRE) 6-1, 6-1