- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: United Cup Results
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM
Sydney, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :results from the inaugural ATP-WTA mixed teams United Cup on Sunday. Best of five ties: FinalUnited States 1 Italy 0Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4, 6-2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023
Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah
46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon
Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table8 minutes ago
-
China ends quarantine for overseas travellers18 minutes ago
-
Tiafoe, Pegula put USA on brink of lifting United Cup18 minutes ago
-
Skipper Elgar out cheaply again as Australia chase series sweep18 minutes ago
-
Naomi Osaka joins list of big names missing Australian Open18 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results -- collated48 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 hours ago
-
Mexico metro crash kills 1, injures 572 hours ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.