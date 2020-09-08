UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: US Open Quarter-final Draw

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Tennis: US Open quarter-final draw

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Quarter-final draw for the US Open after completion of fourth round matches on Monday (x denotes seed): Men's singles Playing Tuesday: Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) v Denis Shapovalov (CANx12) Borna Coric (CRO x27) v Alex Zverev (GER x5) Playing Wednesday: Andrey Rublev (RUS x10) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) Alex de Minaur (AUS x21) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) Women's singles Playing Tuesday: Jennifer Brady (USA x28) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x23) Naomi Osaka (JPN x4) v Shelby Rogers (USA) Playing Wednesday:Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) v Serena Williams (USA x3)Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Elise Mertens (BEL x16)

Related Topics

USA Victoria Osaka Women US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

10 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

12 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.