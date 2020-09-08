Tennis: US Open quarter-final draw

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Quarter-final draw for the US Open after completion of fourth round matches on Monday (x denotes seed): Men's singles Playing Tuesday: Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) v Denis Shapovalov (CANx12) Borna Coric (CRO x27) v Alex Zverev (GER x5) Playing Wednesday: Andrey Rublev (RUS x10) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) Alex de Minaur (AUS x21) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) Women's singles Playing Tuesday: Jennifer Brady (USA x28) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x23) Naomi Osaka (JPN x4) v Shelby Rogers (USA) Playing Wednesday:Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) v Serena Williams (USA x3)Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Elise Mertens (BEL x16)